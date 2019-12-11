Hawk Harrelson’s H.O.F. speech to be lots of dead air and a story about Yaz





Congratulations are in order for retired White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson who was today named the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner, meaning he’ll have his place in Cooperstown.

“I’ll tell you what,” said Harrelson after hearing the news. “I’ve already got my speech written.”

Harrelson elaborated that his speech will be similar to his broadcast style: Lots of dead air and a meandering story about former Red Sox teammate Carl Yastrzemski.

“It’ll be something else,” said Harrelson. “You know who else had a great Hall of Fame speech? Yaz.”

Idea from Dino T.