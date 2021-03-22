The Bills today made it official, signing QB Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal worth about $3 million. It marks the next step in Trubisky’s improbable journey to the Hall of Fame, which will induct him in 2035.

“We are very excited to add Mitch to our roster,” said Bills GM Brandon Beane. “Any time you can go out and get a guy who’s bound for Canton, you do it.”

Trubisky’s time with the Bills will start slowly in his backup role, but he’s slated to replace a slumping Josh Allen in Week 7, at which point there will be no looking back.

Following a string of 4,000-yard/40 TD seasons with the Bills, Trubisky will sign the largest free agent deal in NFL history with the Packers, replacing Aaron Rodgers who will retire at the age of 43.

Trubisky will come into his own in Green Bay, leading the Packers to four straight Super Bowls and three straight NFL MVP awards. Only Packers free agent acquisition RB David Montgomery’s 2,000-yard MVP season in 2027 will prevent Trubisky from winning four consecutive titles for the league’s best player.