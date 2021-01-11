Bears TE Jimmy Graham ran immediately off the field after his spectacular but meaningless one-handed TD catch in Sunday’s 21-9 playoff loss to the Saints. No one from the Bears has seen him since.

“Yeah, it’s true,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “Jimmy left the field right after that play and we’re not sure where he wound up.”

Nagy said there was some speculation inside the Bears locker room that Graham was so fed up with his team’s poor performance that he found his own way home. Others thought he might have tried to reconnect with his former Saints teammates.

“No matter what he wound up doing, can you blame the guy?” said ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson. “To watch his former QB pick the Bears apart while his current QB couldn’t read a defense if it was printed in a comic book … woof.”