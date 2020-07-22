With training camp right around the corner, the NFL said today it plans to pretend there might be some semblance of a 2020 season for another few weeks before calling the whole thing off due to the country’s lingering and simmering effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know, these are unprecedented times,” said Commissioner Roger Goodell. “And since we don’t know how to properly handle issues that are much more straightforward, who can expect us to get this one right?”

Goodell said that the league plans to continue going through the motions of preparing for an upcoming season but he fully recognizes there is “no chance” it happens. He said league officials already know they will bungle every aspect of the eventual series of one-month postponements followed by the season’s inevitable cancellation in late October.

Added Goodell: “The good news is that we won’t have to deal with players kneeling during the anthem until at least 2021.”