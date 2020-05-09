This weekend’s Wellness Check is with Brad’s mom, Julie Ehlert. Due to the quarantine, Brad won’t be able to see his mom in person. She’s been dealing with a series of health issues that are discussed in this Wellness Check. Listen here!

Brad and his mom also talk about how she’s been dealing with the loneliness of living alone during the quarantine, the best and worst moments of motherhood, her difficulty digging back into her passion for reading, the amount of time she spends on Facebook, when the roles of parent and child’s concern for each other flip-flopped, her divorce, the wonderful and loving upbringing she had, her parents’ relationship with Brad and his sister Becca, her love of Jeopardy, and much more.