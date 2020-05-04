Hollywood suffered a major loss Monday as Don Shula — an actor known for his role as a football coach in the 1994 film “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” — passed away at the age of 90.

Two decades after appearing in “Ace Ventura,” Shula again starred as a football coach in the HBO series “Ballers.” Shula confided at the time that he fears being typecast.

“People look at me and see one of the best football coaches of all time,” said Shula after booking the “Ballers” role. “I can’t help it if those are the only acting roles I get.”

Coincidentally, Shula was an actual football coach for teams in Baltimore and Miami prior to acting, winning 347 games, two Super Bowls and a league championship.