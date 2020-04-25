Bears’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky is excited about the newly drafted 6-foot-5 tight end, Cole Kmet.

“I think he’ll fit great into the system,” Trubisky said. “I’ve overthrown bigger and faster guys than him and I’ve overthrown smaller and slower guys than him too. And I’ve underthrown people of all shapes and sizes. I am not worried about his fit. He’ll figure out what we do here real fast.”

“I am excited to be playing in Chicago,” Kmet said. “But I do want to win and when Mitch overthrows me, I am going to say to him, ‘Hey Mitch! Stop doing that’ and we’ll see how that works. But I am excited. Hopefully I’ll even catch a few balls next season.”

Added Kmet: “That is, assuming one of our QBs can actually get me the ball.”

