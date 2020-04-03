The first round of our Second-Best Sports Town Tournament is over and boy oh boy (or girl oh girl) was it epic. Two No. 1 seeds lost to “Anywhere Else” and several other underdogs lived to fight another day.
Final Round One Results
Seattle 75
Cincinnati 25
San Francisco 57
Minneapolis-St. Paul 43
New Orleans 65
Indianapolis 35
Kansas City 70
Houston 30
Round 2 Opening Matchups
5. Seattle vs. 8. Anywhere Else
4. New Orleans vs. 8. Anywhere Else
1. Los Angeles vs. 5. San Francisco
1. Pittsburgh vs. 5. Kansas City