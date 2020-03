A Boston man nearing the end of his professional career this week announced he was moving his family to Florida to prepare for retirement.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought, and the best decision for my family and me is to relocate from Boston to Florida,” said Tom Brady, currently employed as a laborer for a Boston-area billionaire. “I’ve had a really good run in Boston but now it’s time to get ready for the next golden years of my life.”

Idea from Sarah & Jason