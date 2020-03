Scoop Jackson talks with Brad and Ethan at V’s Barbershop in Bucktown about his new book “The Game is Not a Game,” working on the Nike Kaepernick campaign, MLK Day celebrations, why white people should talk more about race amongst themselves, sneaker culture, his time at SLAM magazine, and much much more.

All our Fans in Cool Places videos can be found here. Please subscribe!

The podcast version can be found here. Please subscribe!