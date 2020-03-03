Angels’ Maddon removes Kyle Hendricks in first inning of Spring Training game





In the much anticipated spring game between the Angels and Cubs Monday, former Chicago manager Joe Maddon’s debut against his former club, the ex-pilot of the north sider’s attempted to remove pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the first inning.

Forgetting he now dons the uniform of the “Halos,” Maddon hardly reached the first base line when he asked Hendricks to hand over the ball.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo reminded Maddon that he is no longer managing the Cubs with the manager looking puzzled and confused.

Once the Angels skipper came to his senses, he motioned to the bullpen asking for Pedro Strop to enter the game. Strop now plays for the Reds, so he wasn’t available. Confused, Maddon then tried to bring in Carl Edwards, Jr., who’s now on the Mariners.