Renteria thinks Sox can win 140 Games in 2020





“Robert? .340, 60 stolen bases, 125 runs. Abreu, American League MVP. Lucas gets 22 wins and the Cy Young.

“You want to hear more? I think we can win 140 games, maybe better.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria held court with reporters in Arizona to prognosticate on the 2020 season spewing an optimism not seen in Chicago since Ryan Pace drafted Mitchell Trubisky to be the next Jay Cutler.

With the addition of touted free agents Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion and others, the White Sox appear to be the most improved team in baseball.

“Let’s face it,” said Renteria in response to reporters’ questions about the possibility of winning more than 86 percent of their games. “Cleveland totally sucks. Minnesota has improved as much as Lizzo’s weight loss, and Detroit and Kansas City are playing in the Pacific Coast League next season.”

Added Renteria: “Yup. 140 games easy. Maybe 150.”