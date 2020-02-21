Astros and Red Sox swap trash cans to kick off Spring Training





The Astros and Red Sox organizations swapped team trash cans Friday morning in celebration of the start of Spring Training.

“We figured instead of stealing signs from other teams this season, we would just steal tired traditions from other leagues,” a spokesperson from the Astros organization stated. “What a better way to commemorate our last few seasons than to exchange something that’s been so crucial to the success of both our organizations?”

Astros’ second baseman, Jose Altuve accepted the Red Sox’s trashcan with a grin.

“One team’s trash is another team’s World Series ticket,” Altuve said, banging on his new trash can.