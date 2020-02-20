Blago renews Cubs season tickets after prison release





Long-time Cubs season ticket holder and disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, in an exclusive interview with ABC7 News reporter Chuck Goudie, said he intends to renew his seats for the 2020 season.

The Ravenswood Manor resident was a frequent visitor to Wrigley Field prior to being incarcerated in 2012. Blagojevich told ABC7 News that he transferred the seats to a pseudo name after entering the federal prison.

“Yeah. I put the tickets in the name of my alter-ego, Elvis Blago,” Blagojevich said. “Elvis, I mean me, sold most of them on StubHub so he, I mean me, could have some walking around money.”

Asked by Goudie why he renewed the tickets instead of spending time at home rather than at the ballpark, Blagojevich told the reporter, “Because I got these things and they’re f’n golden.”