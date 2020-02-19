Collectors go wild as Topps releases Limited Edition “Trash McCann” Astros rookie card





Topps has sent the baseball card collecting crazies into a frenzy with the release of their new 2017 limited edition Houston Astros card, Trash McCann.

“We generally only put people on the cards who directly contribute to wins and losses,” said Michael Brandstaedter, President and COO of Topps. “But we put our stats guys to the test and determined that Trash McCann was worth about 18 wins above replacement so we had no choice but to put it on a card.”

Only 50 copies of the card are being released making them extremely rare and causing the secondary market to explode. The cards are being sold on eBay for as high as $25,000.

In response to all of the commotion, Trash McCann only had one thing to say, “Bang bang.”