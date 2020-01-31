Fox in trade talks with CBS to acquire Romo for Super Bowl





As time ticks down to the big game between San Francisco and Kansas City, behind the scenes negotiations and tempers are heating up between Fox Sports and CBS.

According to sources with knowledge of the negotiations, Fox is manically attempting to trade Troy Aikman for Tony Romo.

“Just one game! One damn game” Mason Kelgraydon, VP of Network Talent acquisitions said. “We’ll give Romo back after Sunday! Hell, that can even keep Troy, no harm, no foul!”

The Vegas line on a deal being reached has been set at “Even CBS isn’t that hard up!”