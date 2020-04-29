Fans of Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are saddened to learn of the unfortunate breakup of the former Bears quarterback and his wife.

However, Cutler nearly cracked a smile after John McDonough, recently fired as president of the Chicago Blackhawks, offered him a place to live during divorce proceedings.

“I really feel for the guy,” McDonough told TMZ. “And he feels for me, as we’re both hurting right now.”

McDonough said Cutler will have his own bedroom with half-bath and kitchen privileges, but it will come at a price.

“The missus and I agreed that, if Jay is going to stay with us, he’ll be required to do some chores around the house,” the long-time executive said.

“Oh, some light vacuuming, maybe clean out the storage bin, nothing out of the ordinary,” according to Mrs. McDonough. “If it works out, we’ll pay him a weekly allowance.”

“The last time we took someone in, it was a near disaster,” recalled McDonough, referring to when Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane lived with the family during an apartment renovation.

“He stayed up all night long playing Cyberpunk 2077 and Luigi’s Mansion 3, then I couldn’t get his ass out of bed in the morning for practice,” McDonough said.

“Not only that, but he’s a lousy vacuumer.”