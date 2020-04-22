Today’s Wellness Check guest is CJ Sullivan. Listen here!

CJ and Brad talk about their days of running in similar circles in Chicago, an epic Kenny Rogers story, an equally epic 2 Chainz Vegas story, some of the hilarious things CJ’s been doing/posting on social media lately including a balcony standup performance he put on for his neighbors, and his thoughts on Scottie Pippen’s contract drama in “The Last Dance,” and much more.

For all things CJ, check out cjsullivancomedy.com.

Follow CJ on Twitter and Instagram.

Pick up CJ’s recent album “Why Am I Complaining?” (recorded in Chicago at Timothy O’Tooles) on Amazon or iTunes.

Check out his Visitors Locker Room Podcast.