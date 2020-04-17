Always the shit talker, Michael Jordan is at it again.

“Yeah I watched ‘Tiger King’,” said the six-time NBA champion. “It was wild, it was interesting. I enjoyed it, I really did. But Joe Exotic and all of those tigers don’t have shit on me. The ‘Last Dance’ will have the last laugh that’s for sure.”

Jordan revealed later that he believes Joe Exotic started the shit talk merely by having his own docuseries.

“Why would I talk shit to Michael Jordan?” Joe Exotic said from his prison cell. “I’m just having a hard time seeing in what world that makes any sense at all.”

“Don’t ever push me against a wall,” Jordan added. “That’s when I’m at my best.”

The docuseries chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls will debut on ESPN on April 19th.

