Timothy Foster’s coronavirus-induced sports drought has come to an end. Exploring his parents’ room out of boredom, Foster stumbled upon his father’s secret stash of old sports magazines.

Twelve-year-old Foster leaped at the chance to jump back into sport coverage.

“The stack of magazines under the bed was like a holy grail,” Foster said. ” There are Sports Illustrated, ESPN Magazine, Runners World all from like 1998. There’s all sorts of stuff in there. The home run race of ’98, the ’98 Bulls, something called the Swimsuit Issue. I kind of just tossed that on to the side.”

“Why read things on the internet?” Foster stated when asked about ESPN’s website. “I don’t care what Tom Brady had for breakfast. I want to know if Jordan is coming back to the Bulls for the ’98-’99 season.”

At press time Foster was last seen running the magazines back to his parents bedroom as his father returned home from his daily quarantine Home Depot run.