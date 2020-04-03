Quarantine drags on so it’s time for another Wellness Check. Today’s is with Stephanie Paluch who founded the dog rescue Players for Pits. Listen here!

Much as been made of the influx of people interested in fostering or adopting a dog during the quarantine and Players for Pits is seeing that influx as well.

They’ve been receiving as many as 10 applications a day which is many more than normal. Stephanie talks about how they’re dealing with that, the struggles around trying to place pit bulls in some homes, the origins of the organization, some of the MLB players who’ve been supporters, what a good day and a bad day look like for her, what she’d sacrifice for the quarantine to be over, and more.

Follow Players for Pits at playersforpits.com.