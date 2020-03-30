Another day in quarantine means another Wellness Check. Today’s is with Laurence Holmes who is a daytime host on The Score 670-AM, NBC Sports Chicago host and professor at DePaul. Listen here!

He also has an awesome podcast called House of L. Laurence is a great, creative guy with a tremendous work ethic (as evidenced by the three jobs).

Brad and Laurence talk about how the quarantine is impacting him and his jobs, how the radio industry might impacted long-term as most hosts are working from home, whether he’s enjoying all the old classic games on TV right now, his thoughts on the NFL storylines out there, what he’d sacrifice for the quarantine and sports stoppages to end immediately, and he invites Brad and his wife to his neighborhood block party this summer (assuming it happens (sad face)).

Follow Laurence on Twitter.