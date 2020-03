Like everyone, we’re getting antsy after our first week of quarantine. We’re also anxious to support the local businesses that are hurting right now. So … it’s time for the #1PushUpChallenge.

We are doing our part to encourage exercise and supporting local businesses!

The #1PushUpChallenge is easy:

Do a pushup Eat food from a local restaurant Challenge three people to do the same and post their video

Do your part to stay fit and support a local business!