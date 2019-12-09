Cubs unable to find a trade partner who wants Todd Ricketts





With the MLB Winter Meetings underway, the Cubs are feverishly attempting to find a trade partner to deal co-owner Todd Ricketts but to no avail.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and moving Todd is our top priority,” said President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein. “Unfortunately no one is interested in the guy.”

With his role as the Republican National Committee’s chief fundraiser, Ricketts has alienated many in the heavily Democratic North Side of Chicago. That–along with his very public property tax lawsuit and lack of effectiveness in the Cubs front office has made him expendable.

“As we examine all aspects of our operations, no one is safe,” said Epstein. “Now if only we an convince the Pirates or Tigers to take this guy off our hands without having to throw in Javy or KB …”