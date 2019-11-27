Akiem Hicks signs stand-up comedy deal with Netflix





A day after hanging up on an ESPN-1000 because he misunderstood a co-host Tom Waddle’s joke, Bears D-lineman Akiem Hicks inked a massive deal with Netflix to do his own stand-up special.

“I’m a funny guy but what that guy said about my injury wasn’t funny,” said Hicks. “I just can’t wait to show the world just how funny I am.”

The deal is reportedly worth $50 million for a 90-minute show. Hicks didn’t disclose too much of his content, but said much of it would be at Waddle’s expense.

“I have a whole ‘Tom Waddle so slow … ‘ routine that’ll kill,” said Hicks. “I also plan to make a bunch of jokes about his concussions. It’s gonna be great.”