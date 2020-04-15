Quarantine drags on so it’s time for another Wellness Check. Today’s is our first repeat guest. Listen here!

The original Wellness Check we did with Jen, formerly of The Heckler, is the second-most popular Wellness Check behind Kyle Farnsworth, but don’t ask her who that is.

Among the topics discussed: her family’s Dyngus Day celebrations, the bottle of Polish liqueur she stole from her dad, shaving her dog as a family over the weekend, porn, her addiction to Instacart, her Hobby Lobby joke that Seth Meyers stole, and much more.