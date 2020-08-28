Former Bears linebacker and shamer of all middle-aged bald men driving down I-55, Brian Urlacher, has been dropped as a sponsor for Restore Hair after Urlacher decided he would prefer a haircut that’s a bit closer to the skin.

“We here at Restore are accepting and inclusive of any and all hair styles,” said Restore President Jordan Sadoff. “Everyone is entitled to have their own hair style, but we will not tolerate nor be associated with Brian’s or anyone else’s baldness.”

With the dropping of Urlacher, Restore is rumored to be looking to replace him with Yu Darvish and his luscious locks as the new billboard Big Brother of male pattern baldness.